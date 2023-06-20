FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $14.50-14.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $14.50-$14.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.90.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

