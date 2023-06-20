Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) & Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Critical Review

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) and Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Retailing and Children’s Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A Children’s Place -2.99% -23.70% -3.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Retailing and Children’s Place’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A $99.47 0.26 Children’s Place $1.71 billion 0.15 -$1.14 million ($4.18) -4.82

Analyst Ratings

Fast Retailing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Children’s Place. Children’s Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fast Retailing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fast Retailing and Children’s Place, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Retailing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Children’s Place 0 2 1 0 2.33

Children’s Place has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.47%. Given Children’s Place’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Children’s Place is more favorable than Fast Retailing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Children’s Place shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fast Retailing beats Children’s Place on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names. It operates through online stores at childrensplace.com, gymboree.com, sugarandjade.com, and www.pjplace.com; international franchise partners; and retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

