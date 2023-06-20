Financial Analysis: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) vs. InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 3 0 0 1.75 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.26%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $10.26 million 12.48 -$279.82 million ($0.98) -0.50 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.49 million ($8.14) -0.16

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,371.71% -97.93% -65.84% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -78.01% -63.64%

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats InVivo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia and is under phase II/III clinical trials; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory rapillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under phase 1b trial; and INO-4500 vaccine for lassa fever, which is under phase 1b trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About InVivo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.