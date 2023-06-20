Financial Analysis: Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) vs. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) and Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Webjet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $593.04 million 4.74 -$11.32 million ($0.10) -267.20 Webjet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Webjet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Webjet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -1.91% -0.15% -0.10% Webjet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MakeMyTrip and Webjet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 4 0 3.00 Webjet 0 1 1 0 2.50

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.57%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Webjet.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Webjet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes. Its brands include Webjet, GoSee, Trip Ninja, Rezchain, Roomdex, LockTrip.com, JacTravel, Sunhotels, Lots of Hotels, Totalstay, Destinations of the World, FIT Ruums, and Umrah Holidays International. The company serves retail and corporate travel agents, online travel agencies, wholesalers, and tour operators. Webjet Limited was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

