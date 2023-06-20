Financial Comparison: CalciMedica (CALC) & Its Peers

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Rating) is one of 967 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CalciMedica to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CalciMedica and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CalciMedica N/A -$35.60 million -0.21 CalciMedica Competitors $8.93 billion $235.36 million -3.61

CalciMedica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CalciMedica. CalciMedica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalciMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 CalciMedica Competitors 4396 15714 41134 745 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CalciMedica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.36%. Given CalciMedica’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalciMedica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CalciMedica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalciMedica N/A -77.61% -71.34% CalciMedica Competitors -3,843.71% -342.92% -36.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of CalciMedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of CalciMedica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CalciMedica has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalciMedica’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CalciMedica beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Auxora, a proprietary intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated acute pancreatitis, and acute kidney injury. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.