Financial Comparison: Halberd (HALB) versus Its Rivals

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 362 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Halberd to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Halberd and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 536 1470 3983 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 89.07%. Given Halberd’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Halberd and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.95 Halberd Competitors $132.09 million -$10.77 million 52.14

Halberd’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -1,269.70% -2,782.04% -24.50%

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

