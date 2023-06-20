Financial Comparison: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.93% 4.30% 2.65% NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $861.75 million 6.20 -$26.14 million ($0.10) -624.90 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.92 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.17

This table compares HealthEquity and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HealthEquity and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 6 0 2.75 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $82.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.75%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

HealthEquity beats NextPlay Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings. The company is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

