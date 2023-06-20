Financial Comparison: NICE (NCSYF) vs. Its Competitors

NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NICE to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE N/A N/A N/A NICE Competitors -36.07% -167.73% -8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NICE and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NICE N/A N/A 301.04 NICE Competitors $627.38 million -$15.87 million 381.19

Dividends

NICE’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NICE. NICE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

NICE pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. NICE pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 46.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NICE lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NICE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE Competitors 167 1192 2901 37 2.65

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 20.61%. Given NICE’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NICE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NICE rivals beat NICE on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

