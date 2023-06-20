Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Financial Survey

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 20.38% 13.60% 0.94% Washington Federal 31.00% 14.12% 1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $242.38 million 1.05 $56.57 million $3.39 4.86 Washington Federal $732.73 million 2.59 $236.33 million $4.09 7.05

This table compares Financial Institutions and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Financial Institutions and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Washington Federal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.86%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.93%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Financial Institutions pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Financial Institutions on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

