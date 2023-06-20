Financial Survey: AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) versus Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AlTi Global and Great Elm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

AlTi Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Great Elm Capital has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.31%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than AlTi Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 4.12% 1.49% Great Elm Capital -8.48% 8.03% 2.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares AlTi Global and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.1% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and Great Elm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A Great Elm Capital $24.43 million 1.43 -$15.58 million ($0.58) -13.07

AlTi Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Elm Capital.

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats AlTi Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

(Get Rating)

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.