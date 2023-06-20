Financial Survey: Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) & Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY)

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) and Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Forbo pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toto pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Forbo pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toto pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Forbo alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Toto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forbo N/A N/A N/A Toto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Forbo and Toto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forbo and Toto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forbo 0 3 0 0 2.00 Toto 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Forbo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forbo is more favorable than Toto.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forbo and Toto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forbo N/A N/A N/A $1.20 32.38 Toto N/A N/A N/A $204.16 0.15

Toto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forbo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toto beats Forbo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forbo

(Get Rating)

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring. This division also provides ready-made adhesives for floor covering installations, parquet flooring, and ceramic tiles, as well as leveling compounds for the construction industry and liquid floors under the trade name of Eurocol. Its products are used in public buildings, department stores, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, schools, libraries, commercial and office spaces, leisure centers, shops, hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias; as well as for applications in the residential market. The Movement Systems division offers conveyor and processing belts, plastic modular belts, power transmission belts, and timing and flat belts under the Siegling brand name. Its products are used in various applications in industry, trade, and the service sector, including conveyor and processing belts in the food industry; treadmill belts in fitness studios; and flat belts in mail distribution centers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Toto

(Get Rating)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc. The company also offers modular kitchens; bathroom vanity units; marbright artificial marble counters; bathroom ventilation, heating, and drying systems; and welfare equipment, etc. In addition, it provides green building materials, such as tiles, ceramic slabs, etc.; and ceramics consisting of air bearings, electrostatic chucks, bonding capillaries, and receptacles for the semiconductor, flat panel display (FPD) manufacturing, and optical communication industries. The company was formerly known as TOTO Kiki Ltd. and changed its name to Toto Ltd. in 2007. Toto Ltd. was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.