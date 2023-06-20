Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Finning International Price Performance
OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $29.58 on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
