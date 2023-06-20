First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FNLC opened at $26.08 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.51.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 309.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

