First PREMIER Bank Has $175,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

