Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 67,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Fisker stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Fisker has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
