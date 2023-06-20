Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 67,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Fisker by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 178.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fisker by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Fisker has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

