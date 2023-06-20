FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,009 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 435,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

