FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 68,742 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

