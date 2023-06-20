FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 88,706 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

