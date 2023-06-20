FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

