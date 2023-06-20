FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TIP stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

