FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

