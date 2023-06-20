FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.70. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
