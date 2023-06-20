FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

