FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

