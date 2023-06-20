FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

