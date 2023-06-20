Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 700 at Berenberg Bank

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 700 ($8.96) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price target on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Focusrite stock opened at GBX 483 ($6.18) on Monday. Focusrite has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.57. The company has a market cap of £285.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,420.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.
Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.
