Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Trimmed by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.