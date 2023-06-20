Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $68.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBIN opened at $66.99 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

