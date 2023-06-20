Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

