Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $45.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Fraport in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fraport Stock Performance
FPRUY stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
