Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Freshpet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRPT opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

