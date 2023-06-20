Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Head-To-Head Review

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) and Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank and Friendly Hills Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Friendly Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Friendly Hills Bancorp -8.76% -4.00% -0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Friendly Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.01 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.04 Friendly Hills Bancorp $11.04 million 2.60 -$990,000.00 ($0.45) -19.44

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp. Friendly Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.