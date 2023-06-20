FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 331,238 shares of company stock worth $1,510,299 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

