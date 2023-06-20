Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.