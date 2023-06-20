Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in YETI were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

YETI Stock Down 2.2 %

YETI stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.