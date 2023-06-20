Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

