Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

FCX stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.