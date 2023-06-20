Fulton Bank N.A. Has $427,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $458.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.29.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.