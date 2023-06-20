Fulton Bank N.A. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $329.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

