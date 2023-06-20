Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $444,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $320.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $322.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

