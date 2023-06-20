Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,705 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

