Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Update

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTFT opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Future FinTech Group ( NASDAQ:FTFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

