FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.40 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.08. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 76.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

