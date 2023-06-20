FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Reduced by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERF. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERF opened at $14.49 on Monday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,798,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,379,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,908 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,997,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Enerplus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

