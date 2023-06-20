FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

TSE EIF opened at C$52.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

