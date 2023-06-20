FY2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

CarMax Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $79.63 on Monday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.