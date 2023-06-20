FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rubellite Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million.
Rubellite Energy Price Performance
Shares of RBY stock opened at C$1.71 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$105.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
