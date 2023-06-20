FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Issued By Zacks Research

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.43. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

Get Olin alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.