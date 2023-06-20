FY2025 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Lowered by Analyst

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.43 million.
High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0 %
Featured Articles
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.