FY2025 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Lowered by Analyst

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.43 million.

High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0 %

HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

