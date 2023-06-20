FY2027 EPS Estimates for Inventiva S.A. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Inventiva in a report issued on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inventiva’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVA. Societe Generale raised shares of Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

